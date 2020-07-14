TBI: Man shot and killed during domestic call in officer-involved shooting in Roane County

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – A Rockwood Police Officer shot and killed a man Monday morning after a brief car chase that began with officers responding to a domestic altercation call, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The TBI is investigating the shooting at the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson. Neither the officer nor the man that was killed were identified by the TBI.

Around 9:30 a.m. the Rockwood Police Department was dispatched to a call of a domestic altercation between a man and woman inside a vehicle on Highway 27 near Rockwood, according to a preliminary investigation by the TBI.

The woman was able to get out of the vehicle, and the man continued on driving. After a brief pursuit, the driver stopped on the side of Highway 27.

When officers with the Rockwood Police Department and Roane County Sheriff’s Office approached his vehicle, the man brandished a handgun at officers, the TBI said in a news release.

A Rockwood officer fired his weapon, killing the driver, the TBI said. Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton confirmed no officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

LATEST STORIES: