TBI: Man indicted on charges he threatened East Tenn. deputies

Tennessee

Miles Ledbetter Jr., 42.
Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Kingston man has been accused of threatening the lives of law enforcement personnel from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation obtained indictments against 42-year-old Miles Ledbetter Jr., of Kingston, charging him with three counts of Retaliation for Past Actions.

TBI agents investigated a series of phone calls made to the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct in which Ledbetter Jr. made threats of violence against personnel from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail on $100,000 bond.

