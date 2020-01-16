TBI: Jefferson Co. couple forged documents in attempt to be removed from sex offenders list

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people in Jefferson County are facing several charges after they allegedly forged documents in an attempt to remove one of them from a sex offenders list.

James Bundy, 36, and Brenna Cervino, 37, have been charged with one count of criminal simulation, one count of forgery, one count of identity theft, one count of fabricating evidence, and one count of false reporting.

After beginning an investigation in December 2018, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents found Cervino forged the signature of a mental health consultant on an evaluation document in order to get Bundy removed from the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

The TBI began an investigation at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn.

Bundy turned himself in on Tuesday and was booked into the Jefferson County jail on a $15,000 bond. Cervino turned herself in Thursday and booked into jail on a $30,000 bond.