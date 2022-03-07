MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for six children from Bartlett.

TBI says the alert for Anarielle Johnson (10), Cayden Parks (8), Jayden Parks (8), Cordarius Johnson (6), Cormarion Parks (5), and Chase Johnson (7) has been issued on behalf of the Bartlett Police Department.

Anarielle Johnson is described as 4 feet tall and 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing and orange shirt, blue shorts, and gray Converse

Cayden Parks is also 4 feet tall and 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a medical condition and is without his medication.

Jayden Parks stands 4 feet tall and weighs 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Cordarius Johnson is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts

Cormarion Parks is described as 3 feet and 5 inches and weighs 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Spiderman shirt and shorts and Paw Patrol light up shoes.

Chase Johnson is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt and shorts with Paw Patrol light up shoes.

If you have seen these children call 901-385-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.