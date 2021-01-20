TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for West Tennessee teen

MAURY CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help in the search for missing 14-year-old Talil Williams, who went missing from his Crockett County home around 5 p.m. Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

According to the TBI, Williams is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and black/white/gold Air Jordan sneakers. Williams has a known medical condition and is without his necessary medication.

🚨ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT🚨 We need your assistance in locating Talil Williams, who is missing from Maury City. The 14-year-old was last seen at his home, Monday. He has a known medical condition and is without his necessary medication.



Can you help? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/oXT0hmjuuy — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 21, 2021

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, you’re asked to call the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND or the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104.