SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 6-year-old girl missing from Sevier County.

Elizabeth Ledford was last seen on November 28, the TBI said.. She is 4’6″ tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. She may be traveling in a blue 2009 Nissan Versa with Washington State tag CCV8393, shown in the picture below:

The TBI said she may be in Washington State.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please get in touch with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-428-1899 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.