TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Scott County, Tenn. teen

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a missing teenager from Scott County, Tennessee.
Authorities are trying to find 15-year-old Cody Wade Lowe, who was last seen Tuesday night in Helenwood, Tennessee.
The TBI says Lowe has a known medical condition.
He is 5’9″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Sesame Street shirt, a red hoodie, black shorts, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information on Lowe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-2245 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.