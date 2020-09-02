TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Scott County, Tenn. teen

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a missing teenager from Scott County, Tennessee.

Authorities are trying to find 15-year-old Cody Wade Lowe, who was last seen Tuesday night in Helenwood, Tennessee.

The TBI says Lowe has a known medical condition.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help finding 15-year-old Cody Wade Lowe, who is missing from Scott County, TN.



He was last seen Tuesday night at a home in Helenwood. Cody has a known medical condition.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information! pic.twitter.com/G9qoQdqCVA — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 2, 2020

He is 5’9″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Sesame Street shirt, a red hoodie, black shorts, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Lowe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-2245 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.