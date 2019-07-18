TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Putnam Co. child

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing Putnam County child.

TBI says 1-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo is missing from Putnam County. he was last seen earlier Wednesday with Margot Walker.

Agents say Walker may driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag 4K7-7F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag B77-71L.

If you see anything, you are urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8484.