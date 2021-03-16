TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing East Tennessee teen girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Monday night issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teenage girl from Clinton.

The Anderson County teen is said to have a medical condition. The TBI said Chiana Cannida, 14, was last seen on Sunday, March 14 wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants. She’s described as a biracial female standing at 4′ 9″ tall and weighing 134 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Chiana Cannida, please contact either the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-457-2414 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.