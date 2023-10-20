MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert was issued on behalf of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning for a missing 5-month-old boy.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the missing infant, William Jackson, weighs 16 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said the baby may be traveling in a 2012 white F-150 with Tennessee tag BBT 9363.

William Jackson (Source: TBI) William Jackson may be traveling in this vehicle (Source: TBI)

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding William’s disappearance.

If you see William or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 423-942-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.