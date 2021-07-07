TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 1-year-old from East Tennessee

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old boy from Jefferson County, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Atreyu Jack Wilson was last seen on Tuesday, July 6 and could possibly be with Brandon Wilson, his non-custodial father.

Atreyu is described as being 2’1″ tall and weighs 25 pounds. The TBI states he has brown hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly last seen in a blue shirt and blue pants.

Brandon Wilson, 32, is 6’2″ and weighs 165 pounds, according to the TBI. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon Wilson has been charged with kidnapping, the TBI reports.

They may be in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan, TN tag 6N6 2J7, and traveling to the Traverse City, MI or Fort Myers, FL area.



Investigators say Wilson could be in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan with the TN tag DKB 044. The TBI initially reported the tag number was 6N6 2J7, but a correction was issued shortly after.

Wilson and Atreyu could be heading toward Traverse City, Michigan or Fort Myers, Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-823-1697.