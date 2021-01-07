TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Middle Tennessee 5-month-old

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 5-month-old last seen Dec. 30.
According to the TBI, 5-month-old J’Sean Marquise was last seen Dec. 30 and may be in the company of Olivia Caston.
Olivia Caston is wanted by the Columbia Police Department for Custodial Interference.
TBI says they may be traveling in a gold Saturn Ion, Tennessee license plate DDW-195.
If you have seen either one, please contact Columbia Police at 931-698-0077, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
