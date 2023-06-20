GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping authorities search for a missing 9-month-old who may be with her non-custodial father, according to the TBI.

On Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., the TBI issued an endangered child alert for 9-month-old Alexandria Zimmer.

According to the TBI, it is believed that the child may be with Scott Cushner, her non-custodial father. Cushner is wanted by the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference, the TBI reported.

Anyone who sees Alexandria Zimmer or Cushner is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, Extension 2.

The TBI added that there was no known vehicle description to share.