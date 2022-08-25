CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Crossville Police Department for a missing 8-year-old girl.

The child, Kallie Jean Lynette Graham, 8, was last seen in the front yard of her home on Wednesday around 8 p.m. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Kallie is described as an 8-year-old white female standing at 4’9″ and weighing 55 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kallie Jean Lynette Graham. (Photo via TBI)

If anyone knows of her whereabouts they’re asked to call Crossville PD at 931-484-2230 if you see her. Or, TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.