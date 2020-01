BARTLETT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy missing from Bartlett.

The TBI saying Jack Vincent Wooten, 14, is missing and the Bartlett police can also be contacted if seen.

Call the Bartlett police at 901-385-5555 of the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have seen the boy or know of his whereabouts.