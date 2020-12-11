TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Franklin boy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Paul Lyle Sykes from Franklin.

Sykes was last seen around noon Thursday, according to TBI.

Authorities believe he may be with Bethany Triplett, 39, and say the two may be traveling in a black Toyota Avalon with Tennessee plate 7W6-3D7.

Triplett is wanted for custodial interference, according to TBI.

Sykes has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 4-feet 3-inches tall, and weighs 75 pounds.

Triplett has blonde hair, green eyes, weighs 130 pounds, and is about 5-feet 8-inches tall.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-2513 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.