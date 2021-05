GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Adult Alert for 19-year-old Patti Hathcock, under the Holly Bobo Act.

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: We're issuing an alert, under the Holly Bobo Act, for 19-year-old Patti Hathcock.



The Gibson Co. woman was last seen Thursday evening in Jackson, has a known medical condition, and may need immediate medical attention.



Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/EsPy7OqmlE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 29, 2021

According to a tweet from the TBI, Hathcock is from Gibson County and was last seen Thursday evening in Jackson. Hathcock has a known medical condition and may need immediate medical attention.

If you see her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.