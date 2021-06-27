TBI investigating officer-involved shooting, aggravated assault in Middle Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Clarksville, according to a release from Clarksville police.

The release states it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police were responding to the scene due to a loud disturbance in the 300 block of Liberty Bell Lane. As officers approached on foot, shots were being fired and an individual was shot.

As the officers approached the scene, an individual armed with a handgun was confronted, causing an officer to fire. According to a release from the TBI, that individual was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Another person who had been shot prior to officers’ arrival was taken to a Nashville hospital. No officers were hurt during the incident. Both the victim and suspect were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The TBI is leading the investigation.

Agents are looking into what started this series of events leading up to the shooting. They are also collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Those findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for review.