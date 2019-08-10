TBI investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WJHL) – An officer-involved shooting left one man dead just after midnight Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, deputies of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on McDaris Circle SE at 12:05 a.m. in response to an unwanted armed subject at the home.

While deputies were still en route, the situation escalated to a stabbing. The suspect, Manuel Carter, 57, was allegedly armed with a knife.

Reports say deputies tried to subdue Carter with a taser, but that was unsuccessful.

A deputy reportedly fired a shot at Carter and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The TBI says they are still investigating, and this is an ongoing investigation.

