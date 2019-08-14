TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has died following an officer-involved shooting.

No officers were injured, according to officials.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark telling WATE 6 On Your Side Tuesday night what occurred: Around 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, the initial 911 call reported there was a suicidal man with a firearm. Multiple agencies responded.

“There was a standoff for some period of time and shots were fired and the suspect was killed in the gunfire,” Clark said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has agents at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, as well as other agencies assisting in the investigation.

The medical examiner is also on-scene.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. Broad Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Photo: WATE)

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this breaking news and will update as additional details are made available.