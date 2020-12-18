TBI investigating after robbery suspect killed in Sevierville officer-involved shooting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevierville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery Thursday evening near TJ Maxx, located at 617 Parkway just before 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers spotted an SUV occupied by the reported robbery suspects. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended near Bluegrass Road after the SUV became disabled.

Officers fired shots after ordering the three occupants from the vehicle, killing one. The reasons for the use of deadly force are under investigation.

The two other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.