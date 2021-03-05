TBI investigating after officer-involved shooting sends man to hospital in Blount County

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Blount County.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, one man was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. Those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No deputies were injured during the incident.

It happened around noon Friday along Topside Road in Louisville. Details of what led to the shooting, the names of those involved, and details on the injury have not been released.

“At the request of 5th District Attorney General Mike Flynn, TBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon along Topside Road in Blount County,” a TBI spokesperson said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been changed to show updated information