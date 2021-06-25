TBI introduces TN KidKit to assist law enforcement with missing children cases

TENN. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released a new tool for parents and guardians to assist law enforcement if a child goes missing.

TN KidKit is a resource that provides essential information to law enforcement about a child, and each kit is personalized based on age. These kits aim to speed up the searches for missing children.

Guardians begin by visiting the TN KidKit website and clicking the appropriate age group for their child(ren).

This leads to a page where parents can enter information, such as cell phone numbers, physical characteristics and unique traits, social media accounts and other information that might vary by age.

Age groups include the following:

The TBI encourages guardians to fill out the form and keep both printed and digital copies.

One missing child case in Northeast Tennessee has called for the deployment of over 100 agencies in search of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells.

The AMBER Alert for Summer was issued less than 24 hours after the child was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on Ben Hill Road.