TBI hosts nearly 60 accelerant detection K-9 teams during training event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters in Nashville played host to almost 60 of the country’s tail-wagging officers.

The TBI held an accelerant detection recertification event for K-9 units.

The goal of the event is to test and evaluate canine teams on their ability to sniff out fire starters before they become dangerous as well as using their skills to assist in investigations.

TBI is thrilled to host nearly 60 canine teams this week as part of the @ATFNashville and @ATF_NCETR annual Accelerant Detection Canine recertification. Each team is tested by ATF forensic scientists on their response to accelerant odors. #workingdogs pic.twitter.com/TN6R4aiCkw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 19, 2021

ATF forensic scientists and team members evaluated the K-9 teams.

TBI has four department canines used to provide coverage to its regional offices in the state. Those four are Millie, Honey, Faith and Diesel.

“This is K-9 Honey. ATF trained her for six weeks and imprinted her on odors such as gasoline and other petroleum-based products, and then I went to Front Royal, Virginia at ATF’s K-9 division and trained with her for six weeks and certified with her as an accelerant detection K-9 team,” said TBI Special Agent Jeff Mosley.

The event may have been focused on training, but the canines were sure to get plenty of attention from the TBI staff.