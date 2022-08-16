LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified four people killed in a suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette earlier this month.

The individuals have been identified as Daisy Irene Brown (DOB: 11/23/66), Michelle Kara Brown (DOB: 7/14/95), Jonathan Ian Brown (DOB: 3/11/03), and John Matthew Brown (DOB: 3/19/93).

TBI special agents are working alongside the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances leading to the deaths of four people found inside a home in the 100 block of Log Home Lane in LaFollette on August 3.

Campbell County deputies conducted a welfare check at the home after the family living at the home had not been heard for a week after the father died due to natural causes, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.