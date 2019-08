JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School safety is now the focus of a new joint campaign with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

#ThinkBeforeYouPost: Whether it’s over social media, via text, or in an email, issuing a hoax threat is a federal crime — and those convicted can spend up to five years in prison.



We're proud to join @FBI in this campaign to raise awareness at the start of the school year! pic.twitter.com/MXRe8JMyed — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 12, 2019

#ThinkBeforeYouPost aims to cut down on fake threats made on social media, through texts or in emails and target schools or public places.

The TBI says these hoaxes are a federal crime and could result in a five-year prison sentence.