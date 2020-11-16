TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from Middle TN

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy from Middle Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen at his home in Ashland City.

Jordan was wearing blue jeans and a gray short-sleeve t-shirt with red stripes on the arms.

🚨 Endangered Child Alert 🚨 A statewide ECA has been issued for 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman, out of Cheatham County. Jordan was last seen at his Ashland City home, wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Wzeo8gslAi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2020

He is described as four feet tall and weighing 75 pounds. Jordan has brown hair and eyes.

If anyone sees him or is aware of his location, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.