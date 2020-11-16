TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from Middle TN

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy from Middle Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen at his home in Ashland City.
Jordan was wearing blue jeans and a gray short-sleeve t-shirt with red stripes on the arms.
He is described as four feet tall and weighing 75 pounds. Jordan has brown hair and eyes.
If anyone sees him or is aware of his location, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.