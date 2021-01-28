TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Middle Tenn. girl last seen Monday

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl from Jackson County.

According to the TBI, Amber Gilly Smith was last seen at her home in Dodson Branch on Monday, January 25.

TBI investigators believe Amber does not have her medication.

🚨Endangered Child Alert 🚨 An ECA has been issued for 17 y/o Amber Gilly Smith out of Jackson County. Amber was last seen at her home in Dodson Branch on 1/25/21. She is believed to be without her medication. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where Amber is. pic.twitter.com/oo9GT5r2Tx — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 28, 2021

She was last seen in a white sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, according to the TBI.

She is 5’4″ and weighs about 160 pounds. Amber has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.