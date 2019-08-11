BREAKING: TBI confirms Curtis Watson in custody

HENNING, Tenn. (WJHL) – The TBI has confirmed that Curtis Watson has been captured and is in custody.
Watson, 44, had been the focus of a five-day manhunt in the state of Tennessee after he escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary and killed Debra Johnson Department of Corrections administrator.
Watson had been spotted early Sunday morning in Henning, Tennessee by a resident who saw him on his surveillance camera.
Later in the day, TDOC released a video from the footage of Watson opening a refrigerator and holding a pair of boots.
Stay tuned with News Channel 11 on-air and online for updates.