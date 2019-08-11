BREAKING: TBI confirms Curtis Watson in custody

HENNING, Tenn. (WJHL) – The TBI has confirmed that Curtis Watson has been captured and is in custody.

Watson, 44, had been the focus of a five-day manhunt in the state of Tennessee after he escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary and killed Debra Johnson Department of Corrections administrator.

NEW: Here’s a bit of video right after Curtis Watson was taken into custody! pic.twitter.com/QVpLspJbek — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 11, 2019

Watson had been spotted early Sunday morning in Henning, Tennessee by a resident who saw him on his surveillance camera.

Later in the day, TDOC released a video from the footage of Watson opening a refrigerator and holding a pair of boots.

NEW VIDEO: A home security camera captured this video of Curtis Watson this morning in the 500 block of Graves Ave. in Henning. pic.twitter.com/KPkg8UwKwy — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 11, 2019

Stay tuned with News Channel 11 on-air and online for updates.