TBI arrests 4 men in Blount County on human trafficking charges

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested four men in Blount County as an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Aaron Fomby of Detroit, Michigan, Orlando Moreno-Martinez of Knoxville, Upen Patel of Sweetwater and Donald Turner of Knoxville are all behind bars in the Blount County Jail.

The joint investigation, called “Setting the Bait Online,” uses false advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

The TBI says the investigation remains active with the possibility of additional arrests and charges.