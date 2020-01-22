TBI UPDATE: Missing 4-month-old child found safe in Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a missing 4-month-old child has been found alive.
An AMBER Alert was issued shortly after 2 p.m. for Raymond Lyons Jr., the TBI tweeting that Lyons Jr. had been found and his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, is currently in the custody of law enforcement.
_________________________________________________________________
PREVIOUS STORY
LEBANON, Tenn. (WJHL)- TBI officials issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday afternoon for a 4-month-old child from Lebanon, Tennessee.
In a tweet by the TBI, officials said, ” We need your help to find Raymond Lyons, Jr., a four-month-old baby missing from Lebanon, #TN. He’s believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, this morning.”
The post asks people to call 1-800-TBI-FIND if anyone has any information about this case.