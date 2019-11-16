TBI: Alabama man arrested and charged with soliciting a minor

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Florence, Alabama, man on a charge of trying to solicit an 11-year-old for sexual activity.

At the request of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper, in March, TBI Agents began investigating allegations of solicitation of a minor, a TBI press release said.

Investigation revealed that an Alabama man used a messaging application to solicit an 11-year-old to engage in sexual activity in Wayne County.

Agents identified the individual as Heyson Omar Bol Rivera, 23.

On November 1, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Rivera with one count of solicitation of a minor to engage in the rape of a child.

He was arrested Friday at his residence in Alabama and transported to the Wayne County Jail, where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.