TBI adds homicide suspect to Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a homicide suspect to its Most Wanted list.

TBI says Rasheen Idries Greenwood II is wanted for criminal homicide in Clarksville, Tennessee and attempted murder in Sumter, South Carolina.

Greenwood should be considered armed and dangerous according to TBI. He is 28 years old, 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.