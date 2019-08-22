TBI adds ‘armed and dangerous’ Chattanooga murder suspect to most wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added an “armed and dangerous” suspect to its most wanted list.

Justin Anthony Thurman, 29, is wanted by the TBI and Chattanooga Police Department for felony murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Thurman is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

TBI says he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-698-2525.

