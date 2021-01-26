TBI: 70-year-old Tenn. man considered armed and dangerous identified as person of interest in double homicide

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 70-year-old man considered a person of interest in a double murder at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County early Monday morning.

Special agents with the TBI said David Vowell of Martin should be considered armed and dangerous.

The TBI said Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, both of Weakley County, were killed in an incident that occurred on Reelfoot Lake in the northwest corner of Tennesee.

BREAKING: TBI Special Agents are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Obion County. David Vowell, 70, of Martin is considered armed and dangerous.



If you have seen him or know where he may be located call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/xB1w6ersSR — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 26, 2021

The TBI has not said how the men were killed but is asking anyone who was near the north end of Reelfoot Lake this morning and heard or saw anything that might help agents to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.