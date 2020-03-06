Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at Billboard’s Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Swift’s father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers on Jan. 17, 2020, just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.

In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.” She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 24.

A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

A monstrous tornado tore a 2-mile-long (3.2-kilometer-long) path through Putnam County early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Another 88 were injured, some critically. Another powerful storm barreled eastward from Nashville along a 50-mile (80 kilometer) path, killing five; another storm-related death occurred in a county west of Nashville.