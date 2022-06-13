KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Taco Bell fans your time has come! Taco Bell is testing out a new breakfast item, and Knoxville is the only place you can get them.

The new item is called the “Grilled Cheese biscuit’, which is a flaky biscuit smothered in melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepperjack cheese and will be available until June 22.

The biscuit is $1.99 or you can add a piece of sausage and get it for $2.49.

Check your local Taco Bell to see if they are participating in the trial. Taco Bell typically serves breakfast from 7-11 a.m.