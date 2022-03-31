NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Special operations incidents are underway at a business south of downtown Nashville and at a home in Antioch Thursday morning connected to a months-long sex trafficking investigation.

Tactical officers along with Metro police are on the scene of a business in the 600 block of Fesslers Lane in addition to a home on Bluewillow Court.

Antioch human trafficking sting

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron said a grand jury indictment led to the tactical officers serving warrants at both the business and the home Thursday morning. Multiple people were taken into custody at the home but no one was found at the Fesslers Lane business.

A months long human trafficking investigation resulted in simultaneous execution of two search warrants for trafficking women for the purposes of prostitution in the Nashville area. Metro police is withholding names until some suspects are in custody.

Aaron said the department is not clear on who exactly was taken into custody in Antioch yet but at least one of the people who was being served is a violent felon who may not be in custody.

Metro police is still working to make arrests at the home in Antioch. The Fesslers Lane location was a makeshift recording studio that also sold merchandise.

No additional information was immediately released.