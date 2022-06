KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide, according to the Knoxville Police Department which received an anonymous report of a fatal shooting early Friday.

Just before noon Friday, police received anonymous information that a man who lives at 915 Sidebrook Avenue had shot and killed another man at the home. Officers learned the potential suspect was still at the home and established a perimeter of the surrounding area.

According to a KPD release, officers were on the phone with the purported shooter when he stopped responding. Officers entered the home around 2 p.m. where the alleged suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Another body was found in a vacant lot next to the home.



Knoxville Police respond to the scene of a reported murder-suicide at 915 Sidebrook Avenue

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating both shootings. Updates will be provided when they become available, a police spokesperson said.