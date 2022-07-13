ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said a suspect who reportedly fired at troopers in Antioch on Tuesday was apologetic.

Michael Short (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville Police said the incident happened while Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) served a narcotics warrant on Apache Trail Tuesday morning. THP reportedly knocked on the door, announced themselves, then broke down the door when no one answered.

Authorities said Michael Short, 32, then fired several shots from inside the home, and troopers backed out. Police said Short eventually came out and was taken into custody.

MNPD stated that Short made “spontaneous statements that he was sorry” he had fired at officers. No troopers were injured.

Short is now faced with five counts of attempted criminal homicide.