Suspect ‘snapped’ before stabbing woman to death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead in North Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was identified as Tanelle Simmons.

Cecil Cochran, 62, was charged in her death. Police said both were in a dating relationship.

Courtesy Metro Police: Cecil Cochran, 62

Homicide detectives said surveillance video showed Simmons entering North West Liquors on Buchannan Street around 8:39 p.m. Saturday. Cochran went in a short time after with a knife in his right hand.

The report stated that as Simmons backed away from Cochran, he lunged at her and a struggle ensued. Police said Cochran was seen stabbing Simmons several times in her upper body before walking out of the store.

According to MNPD, officers responded to the location for the reported stabbing and found Simmons lying on the ground with a large amount of blood and multiple stab wounds. She died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police learned Cochran was still on the scene when officers arrived. They said he was inside his vehicle along with a knife. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Investigators later interviewed Cochran after he was released from the hospital, and he admitted to following Simmons into the store and confronting her. Cochran told police he “snapped and stabbed her.”

Cochran was charged with Criminal Homicide and remained in the Metro jail without bond. No other information was immediately released.