MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has opened an investigation after an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Marion County.

According to the TBI and preliminary reports, it happened just before midnight when a South Pittsburg Police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the motorist continued driving toward Jasper.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies then reportedly assisted in the pursuit, which ended when the suspect’s vehicle got stuck on railroad tracks. The TBI said when officers approached the vehicle, a gunshot was fired, and a deputy then fired back, killing the suspect.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to reveal the suspect’s identity.

So far in 2022, there have been 12 officer-involved shootings in Tennessee.