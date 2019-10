MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Friday.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin confirmed that a suspect was shot and killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 3000 block of Heathcliff Road.

