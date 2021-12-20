Suspect in Santa sweater charged following Nashville hotel shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man was arrested after multiple shots were fired toward a downtown Nashville hotel early Sunday morning.

According to a warrant, the incident started as a physical altercation at the Margaritaville Hotel between Christopher Thomas and one of the victims.

Christopher Thomas (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the victim and two other people then left Margaritaville Hotel and were en route to the Hyatt Place Hotel when Thomas was seen in the passenger seat of his friend’s Chevrolet Silverado truck.

An affidavit stated Thomas then fired two shots in their direction, one of which shattered the front glass window at the Hyatt House. At the same time, a woman exited her Uber and entered the building in the lobby as the rounds were fired in her vicinity.

Officers said they received a clothing description of Thomas, which was a Santa sweater, blue jeans and a white jacket. Police later located the Silverado where Thomas was sitting in the passenger seat. Within the truck, officials said they recovered the firearm and found two empty shell casings.

Thomas is faced with multiple charges including reckless endangerment and aggravated assault charges.

Tyler Wine was also arrested with Thomas. He was charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, and possession of a handgun under the influence.