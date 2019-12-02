Suspect in crash on UT campus tells victim he’s, “Locked and loaded. Tell the police.”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Kentucky man is in trouble after allegedly crashing into another vehicle on UT’s campus and then threatening the other driver with a gun before driving off.

This all happened Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. in the G-10 parking garage across from Neyland Stadium.

According to the arrest report, Joshua Breeding hit the vehicle at the garage, and he and his wife then got out of the vehicle, where an argument took place with the victim.

Breeding’s wife eventually hit the victim during the argument.

Shortly after Breeding grabbed his handgun from his vehicle, racked a cartridge and pointed it at the victim saying, “Locked and loaded. Tell the police.”

The two then got back in their vehicle and drove off.

Police eventually caught up with them.

Breeding’s wife received a citation for her part in this ordeal, and Breeding faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.