Suspect found dead in Bellevue after 2 killed in Lebanon shooting

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The gunman accused of killing two women in a Lebanon subdivision Monday morning has been found dead in his vehicle near his home in Bellevue, according to investigators.

Lebanon police said just after 8 a.m. that the shooting suspect, identified as 36-year-old Shaun Varsos, was believed to be on foot in the Stonebridge subdivision off Leeville Pike. Residents were urged to “lock in place.”

Shaun R Varsos (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Officers later learned Varsos, a man from Nashville, had fled in a gray Nissan Pathfinder with Florida plates headed toward Davidson County.

After a manhunt for Varsos, police said they found him dead inside of the SUV on the side of Harpeth Knoll Road in Bellevue. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Metro police.

During a news conference around 10 a.m., Lebanon police spokesperson P.J. Hardy said Varsos was responsible for killing two women. Hardy said one of the women was able to fire back, striking Varsos.

While Hardy did not identify the victims, he said this was not a random attack and Varsos knew the two women.

Metro Nashville Public Schools reported a lockout in place for schools in the district due to an “ongoing police situation” in West Nashville. The district then narrowed the lockout to Harpeth Valley Elementary and Bellevue Middle School as a precautionary measure. The lockout has since been lifted.

No additional information has been released.