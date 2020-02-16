Breaking News
Suspect charged with murder in Kentucky captured in Washington County, TN

Tennessee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE/WJHL) – One man dead, another arrested after a shooting in Harlan, Kentucky on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 8:50 a.m. at a residence off of Shoop Lane.

Police say that 59-year-old Richard G. Cody drove to his estranged wife’s residence and entered using his own keys.

Cody then allegedly shot multiple rounds and struck 39-year-old Matthew Smith, this according to investigators.

He then fled the scene to Washington County, Tenn. where he was arrested and taken into custody.

Smith was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richard Cody is charged with murder among other charges; he awaits extradition back to Harlan County at this time.

The Washington County Detention Center confirmed early Sunday morning he’s still being held as a fugitive of justice.

