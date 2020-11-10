Suspect charged after 8 bystanders wounded in downtown Nashville shootout over dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after a shootout that wounded eight bystanders in downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Allen Crump was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Metro police said Crump was one of two men who fired into a crowd around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at Second Avenue North and Commerce Street. Several people were gathered in the area, when officers said two men began arguing over a dog that was with one of the men.

The man with the dog pulled out a gun, according to investigators. The other man left, but returned minutes later with his own firearm and the two engaged in a shootout.

An arrest warrant states seven bystanders were shot and another was grazed in the head by a bullet. None of the victims suffered critical injuries, according to police.

Crump was held in the Metro jail on a $120,000 bond.

Police said they were still attempting to locate a second shooter.