Surveillance shows suspect in murder of pregnant Tennessee woman, unborn child

Tennessee

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman and her unborn child in Haywood County over the weekend.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Alexis Branch, who was eight months pregnant, was shot around 9:10 p.m. Sunday on Tammbell Street in Brownsville. Branch and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

Branch’s eight-year-old daughter was also critically wounded in the shooting and suffered paralysis over much of her body, the TBI revealed. Another adult relative reportedly had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Surveillance cameras near the scene captured video of the suspect in the fatal shooting, investigators said. The TBI released that video Monday night.

Surveillance video of suspected killer (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

No additional information has been released in the ongoing investigation. All tips in the case should be directed to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

