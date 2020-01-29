Study says Chattanooga ranks 18th in US ‘2020’s Best Places to Get Married,’ Knoxville close behind

CHATTANOOGA, TN – SEPTEMBER 10: A general view during the IRONMAN 70.3 Men’s World Championship on September 10, 2017 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – A recent study ranked Chattanooga in the top 20 places to get married in the United States, and Knoxville came in close at #21.

According to a study done by WalletHub, the average wedding costs over $38,000 and brought in $78 billion to the U.S. in 2019.

The report by WalletHub says 182 cities were compared, including the 150 biggest cities in the country and a few other key locations in each state.

Chattanooga, Tennessee ranked #18 with a total score of 55.37. Orlando, Florida ranked first with a score of 72.15.

Scores were determined by average costs of venues and services, available attractions and facilities in the area.

Knoxville claimed the #21 spot with a score of 54.95, only falling behind Chattanooga because of higher costs.

Las Vegas was ranked #2, El Paso, Texas claimed third and Atlanta and Miami settled into fourth and fifth respectively.

You can view the full survey by clicking here.